Woman struck and killed in New Orleans East, at least 16th hit-and-run death in city this year

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 34-year-old woman was struck and killed Friday night (Dec. 30) in New Orleans East, police said, becoming at least the 16th person to die in the city this year as a result of a hit-and-run driver.

The woman was found dead on the south I-10 Service Road at Winchester Park Drive, at 10:36 p.m., the NOPD said.

Police said a passerby called 911 after seeing the woman lying in the middle of the road unresponsive. New Orleans EMS personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

With at least 16 hit-and-run deaths in 2022, New Orleans has more than doubled last year’s count, according to statistics compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

