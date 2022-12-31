Woman struck and killed in New Orleans East, at least 16th hit-and-run death in city this year
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 34-year-old woman was struck and killed Friday night (Dec. 30) in New Orleans East, police said, becoming at least the 16th person to die in the city this year as a result of a hit-and-run driver.
The woman was found dead on the south I-10 Service Road at Winchester Park Drive, at 10:36 p.m., the NOPD said.
Police said a passerby called 911 after seeing the woman lying in the middle of the road unresponsive. New Orleans EMS personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.
With at least 16 hit-and-run deaths in 2022, New Orleans has more than doubled last year’s count, according to statistics compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission.
Related coverage
Hit-and-run fatalities rising dramatically in New Orleans
Husband seeks justice for wife after fatal hit-and-run
Arizona widower coping with wife’s hit-and-run death during New Orleans visit
Two men struck by vehicles, killed on I-10 early Christmas morning, NOPD says
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.