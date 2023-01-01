BBB Accredited Business
Dense fog makes for dangerous New Year’s Day driving conditions

Zero visibility reported in some spots
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Year’s Day brought dangerous travel conditions Sunday, with dense fog and smoke reducing visibility to near-zero in spots.

The fog will linger many hours through the morning, until about lunchtime. Visibility will dramatically improve by then and some sun is expected heading into the afternoon. Once we get out of the fog bank, our temperatures will climb into the 70s.

Expect more fog to develop Sunday night, but hopefully with less fireworks smoke. Still, be prepared for tough travel conditions again Monday morning. The fog won’t last long on Monday, as winds will pick up in the morning, leading us into a breezy and warm day. Highs could top out near 80.

The storm threat this week comes Tuesday as a frontal boundary slowly crosses the area. Expect some downpours and a severe weather threat. Most of the activity should slide east of us by Tuesday night, with just lingering showers by Wednesday morning. After that storm departs, the end of this first week of 2023 looks fabulous, with a nice January chill and sunny skies.

