BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, dead from cancer at 45

Jeremiah Green with Modest Mouse performs at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park on...
Jeremiah Green with Modest Mouse performs at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015, in Atlanta. Green died from cancer at age 45.(Katie Darby/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeremiah Green, the founding drummer for the rock band Modest Mouse, has died just days after the band announced he had been diagnosed with cancer. He was 45.

“Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out,” according to a statement posted Saturday on the band’s social media accounts. “Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love.”

Green was barely in his teens when he joined the newly formed Modest Mouse, which featured singer-guitarist Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy among others. Modest Mouse was originally based in the Seattle suburb Issaquah and later relocated to Portland. Its name originates from a passage by Virginia Woolf, who once described everyday individuals as “modest mouse-coloured people.”

Influenced by Talking Heads and XTC among others, Modest Mouse debuted in 1996 with the album “This Is a Long Drive for Someone with Nothing to Think About” and built a substantial critical following before having mainstream success with their fourth release, “Good News for People Who Love Bad News,” and the singles “Float On” and “Ocean Breathes Salty.”

Green had a breakdown around the time of “Good News for People Who Love Bad News,” released in 2004, and briefly left the band. He was back for more recent albums, including “Strangers to Ourselves” and “The Golden Casket,” which came out in 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
A man died Wednesday (Dec. 28) after being shot outside a house in the 3100 block of Pittari...
Homeowner fatally shoots alleged armed intruder on West Bank, NOPD says

Latest News

This photo provided by NYPD, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell address the...
NY officers injured, suspect shot near New Year’s Eve event
A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks
Jeremiah Green, drummer and founding member of the indie rock band Modest Mouse, died Saturday...
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green dies, 3 days after advanced cancer disclosure
Mobile police officers are on the scene of a New Year's Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in...
1 dead, 9 injured in Alabama New Year’s shooting