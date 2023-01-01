BBB Accredited Business
Mississippi man driving ambulance dies in crash near Slidell, State Police say

A 36-year-old ambulance driver from Mississippi was killed early Sunday (Jan. 1) when he...
A 36-year-old ambulance driver from Mississippi was killed early Sunday (Jan. 1) when he crashed into the back of a delivery truck on a foggy stretch of I-10 near Slidell, authorities said.(MGN Online)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - An ambulance driver from Mississippi died early Sunday (Jan. 1) in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Slidell, Louisiana State Police said.

The victim -- identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula -- was wearing a seat belt, but still sustained fatal injuries when the 2021 Chevrolet ambulance he was driving crashed into the back of a 2020 Volvo Straight Box Truck shortly before 1 a.m., the LSP said. The wreck occurred on the westbound side of I-10 near Louisiana Hwy. 1090 in St. Tammany Parish.

Two other people inside the ambulance sustained minor injuries in the crash and were taken for hospital treatment, though State Police did not explain whether the other passengers were patients, first responders or a combination of both. The driver of the Volvo truck was not injured.

The LSP also did not say which ambulance company or agency employed Crow or operated the ambulance in which he was killed. Trooper William Huggins, spokesman for Troop L of the Louisiana State Police, did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.

According to Huggins, impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, although routine toxicology samples were collected from both drivers for analysis.

The dense fog that socked in the area on New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day was cited as a factor being investigated to determine the cause of the accident.

Huggins said that 16 vehicles were involved in “several separate crashes” along I-10 in Slide late Saturday and early Sunday. The number of separate crashes was unclear, as was the number of motorists injured. It also was unclear whether the ambulance Crow was driving was transporting a patient from an earlier crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

