Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green dies, 3 days after advanced cancer disclosure

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (WVUE) - Jeremiah Green, drummer and founding member of the indie rock band Modest Mouse, died in his sleep Saturday night (Dec. 31), his mother announced in a Facebook post. He was 45.

“Jeremiah was a light to so many,” Carol Namatame wrote. “More information will be forthcoming, including a Celebration of Life for friends and fans in the coming months. Jeremiah’s loved ones would like to thank everyone for their continued well wishes and support.”

Green’s death came just three days after the band’s frontman, Isaac Brock, announced in an Instagram post that Green recently had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. Brock wrote that Green was undergoing treatment that “seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference.” The type of cancer was not disclosed.

After Green’s death was announced, the band posted another Instagram message that said, “I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get.

“Above all, Jeremiah was about love.”

British guitar legend Johnny Marr, who recorded and toured with Modest Mouse for a brief time after the breakup of his band The Smiths, posted a tribute to Green. Marr called him, “My friend, bandmate, and the most creative musician I ever met.”

Modest Mouse, formed in the 1990s, released the first of eight albums in 1996. The group’s biggest hit was the 2004 release “Float On,” from its fourth album, “Good News For People Who Love Bad News.”

Green was barely in his teens when the band formed with singer-guitarist Brock and bassist Eric Judy among others. Modest Mouse originally was based in the Seattle suburb Issaquah and later relocated to Portland. Its name originates from a passage by Virginia Woolf, who once described everyday individuals as “modest mouse-coloured people.”

Green’s final social media post was made Dec. 3, a simple but tranquil image he photographed of a streetlight framed by trees as snowflakes drift in the air. He wrote no caption.

