New Orleans’ first homicide of year comes just four hours into 2023

New Orleans' first homicide victim of 2023 was found shot Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:03 a.m., in the...
New Orleans' first homicide victim of 2023 was found shot Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:03 a.m., in the 1600 block of Clio Street in Central City(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A city that just finished 2022 with at least 279 homicides -- New Orleans’ highest total since 1996 -- didn’t wait long for its first of 2023.

New Orleans police found a man shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:03 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clio Street, a Central City neighborhood near the Pontchartrain Expressway.

Despite being taken by New Orleans EMS personnel for treatment, the victim died at the hospital. The adult male, whose age and identity have not been disclosed, became New Orleans’ first homicide victim of 2023 just four hours after the new year began.

The NOPD was investigating a second shooting early Sunday, after finding an adult male victim downed by multiple gunshot wounds in the 4000 block of Tulane Avenue in Mid-City.

The man, reported shot at 5:58 a.m., also was taken for hospital treatment. Authorities have provided no update on his condition.

