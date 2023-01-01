Nicondra: Dense fog again overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An incredibly foggy start to 2023 with the smoke from fireworks contributing to the dense fog that lingered into the late morning. The afternoon remained overcast with high temperatures in the low 70s. Moisture is sticking around. Expect overnight lows in the middle 60s with another round of fog. Visibilities will start to drop early in the evening. The fog is likely to linger late into the morning again with plenty of moisture and light winds continuing in the forecast until later on Monday.

Monday night winds increase ahead of a cold front. The next storm system to move across the region pushes in early Tuesday bringing 2023 first severe weather risk. Expect heavy rain that could lead to some flash flooding and strong gusty winds are likely.

