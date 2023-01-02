2 teens killed in deadly crash during pursuit through BR, WBR; Officer facing charges

UPDATE

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to District Attorney Tony Clayton, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has a warrant out for the arrest of the Addis Police officer involved in the deadly pursuit in WBR.

The officer has been identified as David Cauthron.

He is being charged with 2 counts of negligent homicide and 1 count of negligent injuring.

More than one law enforcement agency is investigating a police pursuit through several parishes that caused a crash and left two teen girls dead and another boy injured on Saturday, Dec. 31.

District Attorney Tony Clayton says his office is looking into the case and the actions of the Addis police officer who was involved in the pursuit. Clayton says Addis Police Chief Richard Anderson told him the officer is currently on administrative leave. Clayton also plans to convene a grand jury at the end of the month to look into the officer’s actions.

“To celebrate this New Year with my family, and for those families not to be able to celebrate with those kids, it’s just despicable. And whoever will be held accountable for it, will be held accountable for it, period,” said District Attorney Clayton.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the pursuit started due to a home invasion that occurred in the 3200 block of Blackwell Drive in Baton Rouge. That’s where Tyquel Zanders, 24, reportedly broke into a family member’s home and stole their car.

Arrest documents reveal that officers tried to pull Zanders over during a traffic stop on River Road in Baton Rouge. The documents said that when Zanders refused to stop, the chase began. Zanders is accused of running several red lights and reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour on the interstate, according to the arrest documents.

Authorities said the chase made its way into Brusly and then back into Baton Rouge. They added the pursuit ended on I-10 at Dalrymple.

Zanders pulled over without a fight, BRPD said. Arrest documents said he was taken into custody after his car stalled.

Officials said that the pursuit also led to a crash on LA 1 in Brusly that left two teens dead and a backseat passenger injured. The teen victims are Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15, and both were students at Brusly High School, officials added.

The backseat passenger is in the hospital with critical injuries. It was later learned that Dunn and the backseat passenger were siblings, according to WBRSO.

A source tells WAFB it appears an officer from the Addis Police Department was attempting to catch up to the pursuit when that officer crashed into another vehicle, causing the deadly wreck. The vehicle that was hit was not part of the pursuit, the source said.

“I have some serious questions about his actions. I just believe that police officers have to exercise common sense, to know that if you’re chasing a guy from stealing a car from his parents, that it doesn’t entail you chasing across parish lines and traveling up to 100 miles per hour, that’s absurd,” said Clayton.

The identity of the Addis police officer has not been released yet. District Attorney Clayton confirms to WAFB he has instructed investigators to bring him evidence from the officer’s vehicle.

“Because I find this to be just horrible. So, I want to know why and under what theory he was operating under that he felt like he had to blow through several red lights to end up endangering human lives. So I have serious issues with that, and we will do it efficiently, effectively and swiftly. And I plan to convene a grand jury at the end of this month to look into his actions, if I have all of the evidence, and he will be charged appropriately,” said Clayton. “In the meantime, I think Tuesday we are going to retrieve all the data from the officer’s vehicle and the data from the children’s vehicle. Although I watched the video tape, the kids did everything legally. I mean they were the seventh or eighth car going through the intersection, I don’t know why he (the officer) didn’t see that,” said Clayton.

Officials confirm Zanders has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is facing charges of home invasion, auto theft, and aggravated flight. WBRSO later added that he is also being charged with two counts of manslaughter.

“He is facing well over 100 years in prison and we plan to fully prosecute him,” said District Attorney Tony Clayton.

The Addis Police Department released the following statement to Facebook:

