After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Eagles

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Happy New Year, Saints

The Saints sure opened 2023 with a bang. They came into a stadium they haven’t won in three straight visits, against the team with the best record in football and put forth a total team effort where they never trailed to earn a well-deserved 20-10 win over the Eagles.

Finishing has been a theme for this team. They struggled with it throughout this season. Many thought after that Monday night meltdown in Tampa, they were finished. Yet, they stuck together and earned every bit of their three-game win streak.

Let’s not try to spin this into something that it isn’t. There will be no postseason for the Saints this year, which they have only themselves to blame for that. In the grand scheme of things, no one is going to view this season as a success. But maybe the team can take some pride in knowing that they played their best ball to close out the season when things could have gotten really ugly.

Take Two: Offense starts fast

The Saints’ start could not have been scripted any better. Andy Dalton opened with a 16-yard strike to rookie Chris Olave. It would be the first of a 15-play drive that went 75 yards and chewed up 8:58 of clock. When Taysom Hill powered it in the end zone the Saints were up 7-0 and the first quarter only had 6:02 remaining.

Along the way the offense converted three third downs, one fourth down and Dalton went 5/5. That fourth down conversion showed a different side to Dennis Allen than we’ve seen this season. Staring at 4th & 2 from the 9-yard line, Allen stayed aggressive and called on Hill and his offensive line to continue the drive. In most cases prior to Sunday, Allen would have gone for the field goal. However, Allen said after the game that they didn’t think this was a game they could win settling for 3′s in the red zone. His aggressiveness paid off, as Hill got the first down and then the touchdown one play later.

Unfortunately, it would be the only time the offense would find the end zone all game despite playing well for most of the first half.

Take Three: Defense pushes team to finish line

That offensive momentum came to a screeching halt with 44 seconds left in the second quarter. Dalton got a little greedy and tried to force a throw to Olave and got picked off. A touchdown during the drive would have likely iced the game before halftime. Instead, the offense went ice cold. They were simply never the same after that interception. The protection broke down as the Eagles’ pass rush picked up, and Dalton looked indecisive for the rest of the game.

There was a point in the second half where it felt like the team needed the defense to take them to a victory. Things got interesting in the third quarter when Gardner Minshew connected with A.J. Brown for a 78-yard score to make it, 13-10. But they regrouped from the big play and went back to shutting down the Eagles. They forced a punt on the next drive, then DeMario Davis stonewalled Minshew on a 4th & 1 quarterback sneak near midfield.

The exclamation point came in take four. But all in all, the defense was in Minshew’s head all game and finished with six sacks, allowed just three third down conversions and surrendered just 67 yards on the ground.

It was also the fifth straight game where the Saints defense allowed less than 19 points in a game.

Take Four: Welcome back, 23

For most of the season Marshon Lattimore had been out of sight out of mind. That’s what happens when a player misses ten consecutive weeks. He missed so much time that frankly most assumed he wouldn’t be back. Even if he did, he wouldn’t make that much of an impact given how much time he missed. Surely, Lattimore would be rusty.

How wrong were we?

In just one game, Lattimore reminded us all who this team’s shutdown corner is. With the game on the line, Lattimore stepped up with his biggest play of the season.

With 5:27 left in the game and the score, 13-10, Lattimore anticipated a slant route from A.J. Brown and got exactly what he thought. As Brown got into his break, Lattimore stepped in front of the throw, picked off the pass and returned it 12 yards for the game’s final dagger.

It was the type of play that made everyone wonder how different the season would have been had he been available for the majority of the season.

Take Five: Other Observations

Congratulations Cam Jordan for breaking the Saints franchise record for sacks. He officially surpassed Rickey Jackson after having three on the day. Jordan’s record is a testament to not just his production and longevity but also his remarkable run of durability.

The Taysom & Kamara 25-touch rule holds true for the Saints yet again. The duo combined for 33 touches on Sunday. They’re now 6-1 when those two meet that threshold.

Blake Gillikin had another outstanding day punting the football for the Saints.

The trick play flea flicker was a bust. I didn’t mind the idea of running something off that wildcat with Kamara that they’d been running. At that point in the game though, they had just gotten a much-needed first down after struggling mightily on offense and were in field goal range. When Hill was sacked, it crushed any chance at getting points.

Wil Lutz is closing out a tough season strong. He’s made his last six field goals.

Rashid Shaheed keeps making plays.

Eagles fans are ruthless. They were booing after their first offensive drive of the game and stayed booing throughout the game. You would have never known they had the best record in football coming into that game based on their reaction to Sunday’s game early and often.

