Brusly community mourns loss of 2 teens killed during New Year’s Eve pursuit, crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Brusly community is mourning the loss of the two Brusly High students who were killed in a crash during a pursuit on New Year’s Eve.

The two students Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15, were both cheerleaders for the school.

A candlelight vigil in memory of the cheerleaders is planned for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.

The Brusly High School cheerleading Facebook page shared the below tribute to the two teens:

Officials with the West Baton Rouge Schools System said they plan to make counselors available when students and staff return to the classroom.

Brusly High School released the following statements on Facebook:

A message from the Dunn/Martin Family. Thank you for the outpouring of love, calls, texts, posts and visits during this difficult time. Many of you have asked how to be of help. At this time, the family would appreciate donations made to the Our Lady of the Lake RMC Donor Center Main Campus in the name of Liam Dunn. The blood bank has a shortage and this would be a wonderful way to support Liam and his family. The OLOL Blood Bank is open M-Th 8 am -6 pm, F 8-4:30, Sat 10-2. Must bring picture ID, be 17 or older (16 w/ parental consent), eat b4 arriving.

The Rio Cantina restaurant in Brusly released the following information:

