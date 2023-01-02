Celebratory gunfire finds Shreveport woman inches from tragedy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Most people celebrate New Year’s with fireworks.

But as the holiday approached, celebratory gunshots were another loud sound heard by residents in the city of Shreveport.

New Year’s Day found one resident just inches away from tragedy.

It’s normal to hear fireworks outside your house as the clock strikes 12 on New Year’s Eve.

But some people living in Shreveport heard gunfire instead.

We took to Facebook to see how the holiday evening was for Shreveport residents. and the responses were almost endless.

Most of them saying that they heard gunfire all night and that the streets sounded like a war zone.

One resident of the city’s Sunset Acres neighborhood told us they spent the day along with their neighbors cleaning up shell casings from the overwhelming amount of gunfire, saying it only took them five minutes to collect a sizable number.

As senseless gunfire echoed throughout Shreveport, Cedar Grove resident Glenda Wright was standing on her porch when she heard a bullet whistle from above and strike the porch just inches from her leg.

“I felt something hit my leg and I thought I had been shot. It made the wood spray up, and it was like, right beside my foot.”

When she says inches, she may mean only one or two being that this is exactly where her foot was when the bullet fell.

Wright is just one of many concerened residents who believe that New Year’s gunfire is not only unnecessary but also dangerous.

“Took me a second to realize exactly what it was,” Wright said. “But once I realized what it was, looking down and seeing the hole in my porch, I was a nervous wreck. I freaked out, I was scared. I stayed up for the rest of the night. I was too scared to go to sleep. What if it happened again, bullets came through my roof and hit my kids.”

She has four — a son, twin daughters and an older daughter, the latter of whom was standing right next to Mom when the bullet struck the porch.

“I was just scared because I heard it hit something and I didn’t know if it hit my Mom,” Regina Crocker said. “That just had me terrified really. Same with her, I couldn’t sleep or anything.”

Wright said that her foot actually was over the spot where the bullet fell just minutes before it happened and that she feels that divine intervention was the only thing that made her move her foot back.

Aside from her personal incident, Wright said she’s frustrated with the way people go about ringing in the new year.

“Why do we have to feel like we’re in a war zone. It was crazy. There were thousands of gunshots at one time. Where do all the bullets go?”

After an eventful holiday, Wright is fed up with her family’s current living arrangements.

“That made me feel like we are moving really soon. I’m not staying here much longer.”

