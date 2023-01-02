BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Embiid questionable as Pelicans look to repeat against 76ers on the road

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The Pelicans won 127-116. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Philadelphia star Joel Embiid is listed as questionable as the New Orleans Pelicans look for their second win over the 76ers in three days.

According to the Sixers’ report, Embiid is dealing with low back soreness on Monday.

CJ McCollum scored 42 points on Fri., Dec. 30 to lead the Pelicans to victory at home against the 76ers.

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) reacts to the crowd as he was acknowledged for...
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) reacts to the crowd as he was acknowledged for setting a franchise record of eleven 3-pointers in a game, in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. McCollum also set his season high in scoring with 42 points, and the Pelicans won 127-116. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

McCollum hits franchise-record 11 3-pointers as Pelicans top 76ers, 127-116

Pelicans falter late, five-game winning streak ends in Memphis

Embiid ranks second in the NBA averaging 33.2 points per game. Considering Embiid’s recent setback is so sudden, he’ll likely be a game-time decision on Monday night against the Pelicans. Losing Embiid on Monday night would be a big loss for Philadelphia. Last Friday, the big man drained 64 percent of his shots, scoring 37 points in 34 minutes.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
Acadian EMT John Mitchell Crow, 36, was killed early Sunday (Jan. 1) when the ambulance he was...
Acadian EMT killed in foggy crash near Slidell, State Police say
A man died Wednesday (Dec. 28) after being shot outside a house in the 3100 block of Pittari...
Homeowner fatally shoots alleged armed intruder on West Bank, NOPD says

Latest News

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots while defended by Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks...
Pelicans falter late, five-game winning streak ends in Memphis
Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum, shown here in a file photo, knocked down 11 3-point shots Friday...
McCollum hits franchise-record 11 3-pointers as Pelicans top 76ers, 127-116
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after being fouled on a 3-point play in...
Zion’s career high 43 points propel Pelicans over Timberwolves
Zion, Pelicans beat Timberwolves for fourth straight win
Zion, Pelicans beat Timberwolves for fourth straight win