BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Helicopter located in Gulf after oil rig crash; new details surrounding Louisiana-based aircraft company, other passengers

Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - Four days after the helicopter crash that killed four men in the Gulf of Mexico, family confirms the helicopter has been located.

Three oil rig workers and a pilot were on board when the Bell 407 helicopter crashed Thursday morning as it was departing an oil platform. Now, the next steps are raising the aircraft and recovering the men, though family isn’t yet sure when this process officially begins or how soon their loved ones will come home.

The location of the helicopter comes after days of waiting and anguish for the family of one man on board, 36-year-old David Scarborough. His wife Lacy Scarborough said for days, she was getting nowhere with updates on the search for her husband’s body.

“In the beginning, they seemed very concerned about getting the men out, but now it’s just like... I’m not really sure,” Lacy Scarborough said. “They have no answers. Everything is, ‘We don’t know. We’re doing grid work, but we don’t know. We haven’t picked anything up.’ I’m here, the other three guys’ families are all across Mississippi and one is in Louisiana and one is from another country, so it’s like, we don’t have each other. We can’t come together because we’re all getting something different.”

Offshore crew still missing, wife still searching for answers

David Scarborough had worked offshore for eight years, had just completed a two-week shift and was on the way home to celebrate Christmas with his family. His wife Lacy is pregnant with another child after the couple lost their first to an accidental drowning in March. Scarborough was also the nephew of a WLOX staff member.

David Scarborough, his wife Lacy, and their son Sawyer who they lost to a drowning in March.
David Scarborough, his wife Lacy, and their son Sawyer who they lost to a drowning in March.(Scarborough Family)
David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that crashed off the shore of Louisiana Thursday afternoon.(Scarborough Family)

We’re also learning more about another passenger on board: Tim Graham of Quitman, Mississippi. The Clarke County Tribune reported Thursday evening that Graham was one of the four men on board. We’ve reached out to family in hopes of learning more about Graham.

According to Officer Jose Hernandez with the U.S. Coast Guard, Rotorcraft Leasing Company owns the helicopter. The company still has not released the name of the passengers or the pilot, nor released a statement regarding the crash.

This crash wasn’t the Louisiana-based aircraft company’s first; it was the third of 2022. The most recent crash was only two weeks prior on December 15, when a Rotorcraft helicopter downed near Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana, leaving three passengers stranded. Those passengers were eventually rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The first crash of the year was on January 14, when a Rotorcraft helicopter crashed into the marsh near Lafourche Parish, killing a pilot and a passenger.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed Thursday it’s investigating the latest crash.

A search of the NTSB database shows 12 other Rotorcraft crashes since 2004, resulting in 10 fatalities.

NTSB has not yet released reports for any of the company’s three 2022 crashes. The NTSB website says it tries to complete an investigation within 12 to 24 months, but it can depend on factors like the complexity of the investigation and the workload of the agency’s investigators.

We’re working to learn more about the company, other passengers aboard including the pilot, and the specific aircraft that crashed.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
Acadian EMT John Mitchell Crow, 36, was killed early Sunday (Jan. 1) when the ambulance he was...
Acadian EMT killed in foggy crash near Slidell, State Police say
A man died Wednesday (Dec. 28) after being shot outside a house in the 3100 block of Pittari...
Homeowner fatally shoots alleged armed intruder on West Bank, NOPD says

Latest News

New Orleans’ first homicide of the year comes just four hours into 2023
New Orleans’ first homicide of year comes just four hours into 2023
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase
In addition to the tourism representative on the float, Nashville recording artist and...
Louisiana Tourism float receives Rose Parade’s Showmanship Award
Ahead of the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Goodyear continues its tradition of creating...
Tulane suits up for first major bowl game in 83 years
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant