John Osterlind, New Orleans radio personality, has died at age 55

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Longtime New Orleans radio personality John Osterlind has died at age 55, according to a social media post by Bayou 95.7.

Osterlind most recently worked at Bayou 95.7, where he was the Morning Drive host, and he previously worked at WRNO.

The radio station’s statement said that Osterlind died of natural causes last week.

“He was an integral part of Bayou 95.7 and will always be a part of The Audacy - New Orleans family,” the statement read.

Prior to coming to New Orleans, Osterlind worked in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

