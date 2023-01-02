BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

John Osterlind, New Orleans radio personality, has died at age 55

Osterlind most recently worked at Bayou 95.7, where he was the Morning Drive host, and he...
Osterlind most recently worked at Bayou 95.7, where he was the Morning Drive host, and he previously worked at WRNO.(Bayou 95.7)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Longtime New Orleans radio personality John Osterlind has died at age 55, according to a social media post by Bayou 95.7.

Osterlind most recently worked at Bayou 95.7, where he was the Morning Drive host, and he previously worked at WRNO.

The radio station’s statement said that Osterlind died of natural causes last week.

“He was an integral part of Bayou 95.7 and will always be a part of The Audacy - New Orleans family,” the statement read.

Prior to coming to New Orleans, Osterlind worked in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
A man died Wednesday (Dec. 28) after being shot outside a house in the 3100 block of Pittari...
Homeowner fatally shoots alleged armed intruder on West Bank, NOPD says
Acadian EMT John Mitchell Crow, 36, was killed early Sunday (Jan. 1) when the ambulance he was...
Acadian EMT killed in foggy crash near Slidell, State Police say

Latest News

New Orleans’ first homicide of the year comes just four hours into 2023
New Orleans’ first homicide of year comes just four hours into 2023
Deadly car crash in Brusly
2 teens killed in deadly crash during pursuit through BR, WBR; Addis Police officer charged
Acadian EMT killed in foggy crash in Slidell on NYE
Acadian EMT killed in foggy crash in Slidell on NYE
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is stopped by New Orleans Saints defensive...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Eagles