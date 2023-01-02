BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Louisiana Tourism float receives Rose Parade’s Showmanship Award

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Louisiana is taking center stage during the bowl season of college football.

On Monday, Jan. 2, not only is LSU facing off against a Drew Brees-coached Purdue team in the Citrus Bowl at the same time Tulane appears in the Cotton Bowl, their first major bowl appearance since 1940, against USC; Louisiana’s Tourism float in the Rose Parade is taking home top honors.

Ahead of Penn State and Utah kicking off in Pasadena for the Rose Bowl, Louisiana Tourism’s float was given the Showmanship Award for their entry in the pregame parade.

In addition to the tourism representative on the float, Nashville recording artist and Louisiana native Lainey Wilson performed live from the float during the parade. Wilson is also one of the newest stars of the Paramount Network show Yellowstone.

Under the direction of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s staff, the float featured in the 134th Rose Parade on Monday is the “Celebration Riverboat” with the theme “Turning the Corner”.

Volunteers from Louisiana traveled all the way to Pasadena to add floral decorations to the float with a special touch of local flare.

Six of the float’s riders are representatives from Lafayette, Natchitoches, Shreveport-Bossier, St. Bernard, Baton Rouge, and Tangipahoa Parish. 21 festival queens also made the voyage, along with a former Shriners Hospital patient.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
A man died Wednesday (Dec. 28) after being shot outside a house in the 3100 block of Pittari...
Homeowner fatally shoots alleged armed intruder on West Bank, NOPD says
Acadian EMT John Mitchell Crow, 36, was killed early Sunday (Jan. 1) when the ambulance he was...
Acadian EMT killed in foggy crash near Slidell, State Police say

Latest News

New Orleans’ first homicide of the year comes just four hours into 2023
New Orleans’ first homicide of year comes just four hours into 2023
Deadly car crash in Brusly
2 teens killed in crash during pursuit through BR, WBR; Addis police officer charged
Osterlind most recently worked at Bayou 95.7, where he was the Morning Drive host, and he...
John Osterlind, New Orleans radio personality, has died at age 55
(Left) Caroline Gill (Right) Maggie Dunn
Brusly community mourns loss of 2 teens killed during New Year’s Eve pursuit, crash