Louisiana Tourism float receives Rose Parade’s Showmanship Award

(WVUE) - Louisiana is taking center stage during the bowl season of college football.

On Monday, Jan. 2, not only is LSU facing off against a Drew Brees-coached Purdue team in the Citrus Bowl at the same time Tulane appears in the Cotton Bowl, their first major bowl appearance since 1940, against USC; Louisiana’s Tourism float in the Rose Parade is taking home top honors.

Awards for the 134th @RoseParade have been announced. Can we get a drumroll please 🥁🥁🥁



The @LouisianaTravel Celebration Riverboat has won the Showmanship Award! This award is for the most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment. pic.twitter.com/AbuX0jo5X2 — Office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (@LouisianaLtGov) January 2, 2023

Ahead of Penn State and Utah kicking off in Pasadena for the Rose Bowl, Louisiana Tourism’s float was given the Showmanship Award for their entry in the pregame parade.

In addition to the tourism representative on the float, Nashville recording artist and Louisiana native Lainey Wilson performed live from the float during the parade. Wilson is also one of the newest stars of the Paramount Network show Yellowstone.

Under the direction of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s staff, the float featured in the 134th Rose Parade on Monday is the “Celebration Riverboat” with the theme “Turning the Corner”.

Volunteers from Louisiana traveled all the way to Pasadena to add floral decorations to the float with a special touch of local flare.

Six of the float’s riders are representatives from Lafayette, Natchitoches, Shreveport-Bossier, St. Bernard, Baton Rouge, and Tangipahoa Parish. 21 festival queens also made the voyage, along with a former Shriners Hospital patient.

