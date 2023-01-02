BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Severe storms with enhanced tornado potential Tuesday

Multiple rounds of storms possible
Severe threat
Severe threat(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Severe storms will move in starting in the morning and lasting through the evening Tuesday.

Overnight temperatures will stay warm in the low 70s. Throughout the day, strong southerly flow will pump moisture into the area. A strong weather system will move in slowly from the west. Severe storms will begin in the early morning around 8 AM across the area.

Waves of storms will continue throughout the day. An enhanced (Level 3) risk for severe weather includes the North Shore and just south of the lake. The rest of the area is included in a slight (Level 2) risk for severe weather. There is hatched tornado risk for the enhanced region, where strong tornadoes will be possible. Other threats include gusty, damaging winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding.

Be sure to review your severe weather safety plan prior to Tuesday morning. Check that you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

After the system moves through by Wednesday morning, temperatures will start to fall. By Thursday we will be in the 60s, and 50s by Friday. The cool down will be brief before highs return to the 60s by the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
Acadian EMT John Mitchell Crow, 36, was killed early Sunday (Jan. 1) when the ambulance he was...
Acadian EMT killed in foggy crash near Slidell, State Police say
A man died Wednesday (Dec. 28) after being shot outside a house in the 3100 block of Pittari...
Homeowner fatally shoots alleged armed intruder on West Bank, NOPD says

Latest News

Severe Weather Risk - Tuesday
Severe weather expected Tuesday
Next 3 Days
A warm breeze today with storm chances on Tuesday
Morning weather update for Monday, Jan. 2 at 5 a.m.
Morning weather update for Monday, Jan. 2 at 5 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Monday, Jan. 2
Afternoon weather update for Monday, Jan. 2