Severe storms with enhanced tornado potential Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Severe storms will move in starting in the morning and lasting through the evening Tuesday.

Overnight temperatures will stay warm in the low 70s. Throughout the day, strong southerly flow will pump moisture into the area. A strong weather system will move in slowly from the west. Severe storms will begin in the early morning around 8 AM across the area.

Waves of storms will continue throughout the day. An enhanced (Level 3) risk for severe weather includes the North Shore and just south of the lake. The rest of the area is included in a slight (Level 2) risk for severe weather. There is hatched tornado risk for the enhanced region, where strong tornadoes will be possible. Other threats include gusty, damaging winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding.

Be sure to review your severe weather safety plan prior to Tuesday morning. Check that you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

After the system moves through by Wednesday morning, temperatures will start to fall. By Thursday we will be in the 60s, and 50s by Friday. The cool down will be brief before highs return to the 60s by the weekend.

