Severe weather expected on Tuesday

An enhanced risk for severe weather has been outlined for the area
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Severe weather has been the story in weather over the past several weeks and another severe weather outbreak is expected over the area on Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our entire viewing area for some risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Areas north of the lake and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast are in an enhanced level 3 out of 5, while places on the south shore are in a slight level 2 out of 5 risk. The risk area is hatched which means strong tornadoes will be possible.

This storm event is expected to come in waves and not just be one line of storms that can be timed to the hour. Multiple batches of storms will be possible from the late morning Tuesday right on through the evening. That means this will be a long duration weather event so staying ahead of things will be key. In addition to the tornado risk, heavy rains and damaging winds will be possible.

Residents in all areas should have a severe weather plan ready for Tuesday and stay weather aware. Monitor the latest forecast on FOX 8 and through the FOX 8 Weather App!

