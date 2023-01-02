BBB Accredited Business
A warm breeze today with storm chances on Tuesday

Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:06 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The start of the New Year brings with it more humidity, more fog and eventually some storm chances this week.

For many of you, today is a holiday and the forecast doesn’t look all that bad. We do have morning fog to contend with but it’s certainly not as dense as what was experienced on New Year’s Day morning. As we get the sun up later this morning, expect winds to increase leading to the fog to disperse. That will set the stage for a warm one on this Monday as highs soar into the upper 70s to near 80. A gusty southerly wind will occupancy a passing shower chance today.

The storm threat of the week comes on Tuesday just when everybody is getting back into their work routine. This storm threat won’t be widespread but it will bring a risk for severe weather to the area. Strong winds, tornadoes and heavy rains will be the main threats as these storms fire up across the region ahead of a cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our area for a slight to enhanced risk of severe storms.

Once we get past that Tuesday storm event, it’s smooth sailing the rest of the week. Sunny skies will return and temperatures will drop back down to near normal for this time of year. That will make for some pleasant weather right into next weekend.

