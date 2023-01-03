BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

13 full moons will be viewable in 2023

There will be 13 full moons in 2023.
There will be 13 full moons in 2023.(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – With the new year come 13 chances to get a look at a full moon.

The first full moon comes nearly right at the start of 2023 on Friday, Jan. 6. This moon is called the Wolf Moon, named after the sounds of wolves howling outside of Native American villages during the winter months, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. It will be fullest shortly after 6 p.m. EST.

The next full moon, called the Snow Moon, will appear in the sky on Feb. 5.

The following full moons will also be viewable in 2023:

Worm Moon - March 7

Pink Moon - April 6

Flower Moon - May 5

Strawberry Moon - June 3

Buck Moon - July 3

Sturgeon Moon - Aug. 1

Blue Moon - Aug. 30

Harvest Moon - Sept. 29

Hunter’s Moon - Oct. 28

Beaver Moon - Nov. 27

Cold Moon - Dec. 26

For more information on the upcoming full moons, visit the Farmer’s Almanac website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
Acadian EMT John Mitchell Crow, 36, was killed early Sunday (Jan. 1) when the ambulance he was...
Acadian EMT killed in foggy crash near Slidell, State Police say
A man died Wednesday (Dec. 28) after being shot outside a house in the 3100 block of Pittari...
Homeowner fatally shoots alleged armed intruder on West Bank, NOPD says

Latest News

New Orleans’ first homicide of the year comes just four hours into 2023
New Orleans’ first homicide of year comes just four hours into 2023
The first 24 hours of the new year saw the NOPD having to investigate three shootings, four...
Violent crime in New Orleans doesn’t relent as 2023 opens
One of the original members of Earth, Wind & Fire has died.
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at age 67
The coffin with the remains of Brazilian soccer great Pele is carried for his wake on the pitch...
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start