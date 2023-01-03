3 dead in Fairgrounds home, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were found dead in the Fairgrounds neighborhood on Tuesday (Jan. 3) morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Details are limited, but authorities say officers were responding to a wellness check around 9:18 a.m. in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard where three people were pronounced dead inside the location.

Three people were found dead in a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard on Tues., Jan. 3, according to the NOPD. (WVUE)

A homicide unit is investigating.

No other information was readily available. Fox 8 has a crew en route.

A city that just finished 2022 with at least 279 homicides -- New Orleans’ highest total since 1996 -- didn’t wait long for its first of 2023.

New Orleans police found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:03 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clio Street, a Central City neighborhood near the Pontchartrain Expressway.

Despite being taken by New Orleans EMS personnel for treatment, the victim died at the hospital. The man, identified by the parish coroner as 30-year-old Clark Bowdry, became New Orleans’ first homicide victim of 2023 just four hours after the new year began.

