3 dead for ‘several days’ in Fairgrounds-area home, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were found dead in the Fairgrounds neighborhood on Tuesday (Jan. 3) morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Details are limited, but authorities say officers were called by neighbors to perform a wellness check at a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard. Around 9:18 a.m., three people were pronounced dead inside.

Three people were found dead in a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard on Tues., Jan. 3, according to the NOPD. (WVUE)

Officials say the deaths are being investigated as a homicide due to the presence of bullets on the ground inside the home.

Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier says the victims were dead for several days, making determining their ages and genders difficult.

No other information was readily available.

A city that just finished 2022 with at least 279 homicides -- New Orleans’ highest total since 1996 -- didn’t wait long for its first of 2023.

New Orleans police found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:03 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clio Street, a Central City neighborhood near the Pontchartrain Expressway.

Despite being taken by New Orleans EMS personnel for treatment, the victim died at the hospital. The man, identified by the parish coroner as 30-year-old Clark Bowdry, became New Orleans’ first homicide victim of 2023 just four hours after the new year began.

