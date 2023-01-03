BBB Accredited Business
5-year-old missing since September found dead in river, police say

Lucian Munguia, 5, was last seen on Sept. 10 on a playground at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima,...
Lucian Munguia, 5, was last seen on Sept. 10 on a playground at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, Washington with his father and young siblings.(Yakima Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YAKIMA, Wash. (Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy who was last seen at a park in September has been found dead, according to police.

Lucian Munguia was last seen on Sept. 10 on a playground at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, Washington, with his father and young siblings. Officials have been looking for him since.

Yakima police said authorities were called Dec. 29 for a report of human remains being found in the Yakima River.

Investigators said the body was identified as Lucian.

An autopsy revealed “no indication of criminal acts,” police said.

Further information was not available.

If you have any information, you can contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200.

