Bills share overnight update on Damar Hamlin’s condition; Goodell to make call on rescheduling game

(WVUE) - Thoughts and prayers have poured in from all over the world for Damar Hamlin, a Buffalo Bills player that collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game with the Cincinnati Bengals after sustaining a hit from an opposing player in the first quarter.

Hamlin, 24, is currently in a hospital and listed in ‘critical condition’ after first responders administered life-saving measures on the field immediately after the collision.

The Buffalo Bills have shared an overnight update on his current status.

A team statement says that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after the hit he suffered in the game and that medical personnel on the field restored his heartbeat before transferring him to a local hospital.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Hamlin’s representative, Jordan Rooney, also provided an update on his client’s status.

“His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat,” Rooney said. “They are currently running tests.”

According to the American Heart Association, cardiac arrest is not the same as a heart attack, however, any known heart condition can cause cardiac arrest. The AHA says that cardiac arrest results from electrical disturbances that cause the heart to suddenly stop beating properly and that if steps aren’t immediately taken, it can result in death.

Commotio Cordis is defined by the AHA as a disruption of a heart rhythm after blunt force trauma over the heart at a key time during the heartbeat cycle and they say that it can cause cardiac arrest. Although the phenomenon is rare, when it does occur, it mostly occurs in boys and young men during sports. The AHA says it’s the leading cause of death in youth baseball in the U.S. which occurs in up to two to three cases per year.

WGRZ news anchor Melissa Holmes in Buffalo said that Bills insider Vic Carucci told the news station that the decision to reschedule the game is now in NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s hands. Carucci told WGRZ that if Goodell does decide to reschedule the game, it must be played within two days. Carcucci also said that another option could be a leaguewide decision to add a 19th week to the NFL regular season that would allow the Bills and Bengals to complete all of their remaining games before the postseason.

There is another option according to @viccarucci - the league can add a 19th week so the Bills/Bengals can get in all their games. @wgrz https://t.co/1X1hCHVN8c — Melissa Holmes (@2MelissaHolmes) January 3, 2023

