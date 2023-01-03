Bruce: Severe threat for now diminishes this evening-Sunny skies return Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The severe weather threat continues through this evening. The highest threat is moving northeast. A tornado watch has been issued for the North Shore and west of the lake until 5 PM Tuesday evening.

A few passing showers may produce heavy downpours that may cause some isolated localized flooding in low lying areas. Heavy rainfall leading to flooding in vulnerable and low-lying areas is also possible. A flash flood watch is in effect for the area until tonight due to the potential for more rainfall. The level 3 risk has shifted northeast and continue to do so an the evening wears on.

Bruce: Severe threat remains but is diminishing as we get into late evening. Rain moves out as sunny skies and cooler temps move in. not freezing but cooler and less humid. pic.twitter.com/C4M1lOfUMD — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 3, 2023

Much drier and better weather is on the way Thursday as sunny skies return for the next several days.

Temperatures will cool off behind this event into the 60s and 50s by the end of the week.

