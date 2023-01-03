BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Severe threat for now diminishes this evening-Sunny skies return Thursday

Bruce: Passing showers and a stray storm through this evening
Bruce: Passing showers and a stray storm through this evening
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The severe weather threat continues through this evening. The highest threat is moving northeast. A tornado watch has been issued for the North Shore and west of the lake until 5 PM Tuesday evening.

A few passing showers may produce heavy downpours that may cause some isolated localized flooding in low lying areas. Heavy rainfall leading to flooding in vulnerable and low-lying areas is also possible. A flash flood watch is in effect for the area until tonight due to the potential for more rainfall. The level 3 risk has shifted northeast and continue to do so an the evening wears on.

Much drier and better weather is on the way Thursday as sunny skies return for the next several days.

Temperatures will cool off behind this event into the 60s and 50s by the end of the week.

