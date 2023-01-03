BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Brusly High returns to class for first time since 2 cheerleaders died during police pursuit

Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill tragically lost their lives.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:24 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - Brusly High School students and staff are returning to campus on Tuesday, Jan. 3, for the first time since two of the school’s cheerleaders were killed in a crash during a police pursuit.

The crash and pursuit happened on Saturday, Dec. 31. Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill tragically lost their lives.

RELATED STORY: 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit through BR, WBR; Addis police officer charged

School officials say they will start the day on Tuesday, Jan 3, with a brief assembly.

There will be several school professionals available all day in the school’s media center to assist students who need support in the form of small-group counseling. Brusly High School officials said more resources and information will be made available in the coming weeks.

Brusly High School students and staff are returning to campus on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Brusly High School community held a vigil on the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, in memory of Dunn and Gill.

RELATED STORY: Brusly High community holds vigil in memory of girls killed during police pursuit

The Brusly High School cheerleading community asked the public to continue to pray for the families and friends of Dunn and Gill.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
Acadian EMT John Mitchell Crow, 36, was killed early Sunday (Jan. 1) when the ambulance he was...
Acadian EMT killed in foggy crash near Slidell, State Police say

Latest News

Quadruple shooting in Hoffman Triangle area heads night of gun
Quadruple shooting in Hoffman Triangle area heads night of gun
Four men shot Tuesday night in Hoffman Triangle area, woman shot on North Broad Street
Four men shot Tuesday night in Hoffman Triangle area, woman shot on North Broad Street
Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana urged fellow Republicans to elect Kevin McCarthy as...
Scalise urges Republicans to elect McCarthy as House Speaker, but three attempts fail
Dennis Perkins
Former deputy Dennis Perkins pleads guilty in high-profile case
Four male victims were shot Tuesday (Jan. 3) in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, the...
Mass shooting on South Rocheblave Street leaves 4 men wounded, NOPD says