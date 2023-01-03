Monday Night Football postponed after Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapses, requires CPR on field

CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL waited about 70 minutes before announcing the highly anticipated showdown between AFC championship contenders was being suspended and postponed. No date for its resumption was immediately decided.

The league said Hamlin was receiving treatment at the nearby trauma center of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and was in critical condition.

Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless. He was surrounded by stunned players from both teams, and when he was taken off the field 16 minutes later, the Bills gathered in prayer.

While medical personnel were gathered around Hamlin, his uniform was cut off and he appeared to be getting CPR. He was strapped to a backboard and moved into the ambulance.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained down on the field following a hit. Per the broadcast, medical personnel have administered CPR on the field.



🎥: @espn



pic.twitter.com/0lKKSraVYh — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 3, 2023

The game was suspended 21 minutes after the injury, and players walked off the field slowly.

Joe Danneman, a sports reporter from Cincinnati’s Fox 19, reported that Hamlin had a pulse but was not breathing on his own when he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Buffalo Bills players Siran Neal (33) and Nyheim Hines react after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first half of their game Monday night (Jan. 3) in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean | AP)

Ambulance carrying Damar Hamlin leaving Paycor Stadium pic.twitter.com/kmlExzNS3u — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 3, 2023

“No one’s been through this,” longtime NFL quarterback Troy Aikman said on the ESPN telecast. “I’ve never seen anything like it, either.”

Hamlin collapsed at 7:55 p.m. CT and the game was suspended 21 minutes later. Players walked off the field slowly and into their locker rooms.

The aftermath of the injury was reminiscent of when Bills tight end Kevin Everett lay motionless on the field after making a tackle on the second-half opening kickoff in Buffalo’s 2007 season-opening game against the Denver Broncos.

Everett sustained a spinal cord injury that initially left him partially paralyzed.

The 24-year-old Hamlin is in his second year with the Bills. He didn’t see much playing time as a rookie but has been a much bigger part of Buffalo’s defense this season. Entering the game, the 6-foot, 200-pound Hamlin had 91 tackles, including 63 solo tackles, and 1 1/2 sacks.

Father God, I pray that Damar Hamlin is okay and here with us. I also ask that he have a speedy recovery mentally & physically God; in Jesus name… Amen🙏🏾 — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) January 3, 2023

Damar Hamlin is the best of us.



We love you, 3. Praying for you. pic.twitter.com/fYymfFsynp — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) January 3, 2023

Hamlin was born in McKees Rocks, Penn., and played collegiately for the University of Pittsburgh. He was the Bills’ sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Damar Hamlin has arrived at a Cincinnati hospital after medical officials administered CPR on the field.



🎥: @Jatara_ pic.twitter.com/DUkyJXDQA0 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 3, 2023

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.