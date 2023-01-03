BBB Accredited Business
Severe weather potential today into tonight

The risk for tornadoes is enhanced today
Severe Weather Outlook Today
Severe Weather Outlook Today
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All areas are under a risk for severe weather today into tonight as multiple rounds of storms are expected to develop across the region.

Most of your Tuesday morning looks to remain quiet and with the increasing southerly winds, fog hasn’t been much of an issue. As we get closer to lunch, that’s when daytime heating will kick in leading to the development of storms around the area. This will be the start of the severe weather risk but certainly not the end of it as we’re expected the threat to linger into overnight tonight.

All hazards are possible with tornadoes, damaging winds and flooding rains the greatest threats. Expect a Tornado Watch to be issued later today but remember, a Tornado Warning is when you need to take action. Make sure to get your severe weather plan in place and be ready to use it later today. Download the FOX 8 Weather App for the latest weather alerts.

Eventually by the middle of the night tonight, the front will cross the area putting an end to the severe threat. This rough Tuesday will be followed by some beautiful weather conditions the rest of the week. Temperatures will trend back to normal and sunshine will dominate at least through the first half of the weekend.

