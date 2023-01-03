Tornado watch issued until this evening for portions of the area
Severe storms possible through tonight
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado watch has been issued for the North Shore and west of the lake until 5 PM Tuesday evening. Storms capable of producing tornadoes will continue moving quickly northeastward.
Heavy rainfall leading to flooding in vulnerable and low-lying areas is also possible. A flash flood watch is in effect for the area until tonight due to the potential for more rainfall. Locally gusty winds may cause damage as storms move through.
We will see waves of storms Tuesday that may become severe. The first wave will last through the early afternoon before more storms move in later in the evening after sunset.
An enhanced (Level 3) risk for severe weather and hatched tornado risk has been outlined for the North Shore, southern Mississippi and just south of the lake. Strong tornadoes are possible in this area. A slight (Level 2) risk for severe weather includes the Louisiana coast.
The severe weather threat will last through early Wednesday morning when the system moves out of the area. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts throughout the day and into the overnight hours.
Temperatures will cool off behind this event into the 60s and 50s by the end of the week.
