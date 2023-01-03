BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tornado watch issued until this evening for portions of the area

Severe storms possible through tonight
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado watch has been issued for the North Shore and west of the lake until 5 PM Tuesday evening. Storms capable of producing tornadoes will continue moving quickly northeastward.

Heavy rainfall leading to flooding in vulnerable and low-lying areas is also possible. A flash flood watch is in effect for the area until tonight due to the potential for more rainfall. Locally gusty winds may cause damage as storms move through.

We will see waves of storms Tuesday that may become severe. The first wave will last through the early afternoon before more storms move in later in the evening after sunset.

An enhanced (Level 3) risk for severe weather and hatched tornado risk has been outlined for the North Shore, southern Mississippi and just south of the lake. Strong tornadoes are possible in this area. A slight (Level 2) risk for severe weather includes the Louisiana coast.

The severe weather threat will last through early Wednesday morning when the system moves out of the area. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts throughout the day and into the overnight hours.

Temperatures will cool off behind this event into the 60s and 50s by the end of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
Acadian EMT John Mitchell Crow, 36, was killed early Sunday (Jan. 1) when the ambulance he was...
Acadian EMT killed in foggy crash near Slidell, State Police say
David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash

Latest News

Severe Weather Outlook Today
Severe weather potential today into tonight
Morning weather and traffic update for Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather and traffic update for Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6 a.m.
Evening weather update for Monday, Jan. 2
Evening weather update for Monday, Jan. 2
Early evening weather update for Monday, Jan. 2
Early evening weather update for Monday, Jan. 2