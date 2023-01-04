45 vehicles broken into in Jefferson Parish apartment complex lot; teen brothers arrested, one at-large

RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - Two teen brothers are in jail and deputies are searching for a third suspect in a rash of vehicle burglaries in Jefferson Parish, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to reports of vehicle break-ins in the 1900 block of Cypress Creek Road in River Ridge just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 4).

Two male juveniles from New Orleans, brothers ages 12 and 14, were taken into custody. A third suspect entered a vehicle in an attempt to flee from authorities, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says. The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a deputy while driving and the deputy fired back in response.

Lopinto says the deputy’s bullets struck the vehicle but it is unknown at this time if the suspect was injured. Deputies say the suspect avoided capture by taking Earhart Expressway into New Orleans.

Deputies say that 45 vehicles in the area were burglarized.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JPSO Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

