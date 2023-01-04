BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

45 vehicles broken into in Jefferson Parish apartment complex lot; teen brothers arrested, one at-large

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - Two teen brothers are in jail and deputies are searching for a third suspect in a rash of vehicle burglaries in Jefferson Parish, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to reports of vehicle break-ins in the 1900 block of Cypress Creek Road in River Ridge just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 4).

Two male juveniles from New Orleans, brothers ages 12 and 14, were taken into custody. A third suspect entered a vehicle in an attempt to flee from authorities, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says. The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a deputy while driving and the deputy fired back in response.

Lopinto says the deputy’s bullets struck the vehicle but it is unknown at this time if the suspect was injured. Deputies say the suspect avoided capture by taking Earhart Expressway into New Orleans.

Deputies say that 45 vehicles in the area were burglarized.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JPSO Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
Acadian EMT John Mitchell Crow, 36, was killed early Sunday (Jan. 1) when the ambulance he was...
Acadian EMT killed in foggy crash near Slidell, State Police say

Latest News

NOPD investigating Gert Town homicide
NOPD investigating Gert Town homicide
NOPD investigating Gert Town homicide
NOPD investigating Gert Town homicide
Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans lit up blue and red in honor of Buffalo Bills safety Damar...
New Orleans Saints light Superdome in Bills colors for Damar Hamlin
Storm damage in Varnado
Strong winds damage homes in Washington Parish