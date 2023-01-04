Electric panel malfunction cause of church fire in Hammond area

PUMPKIN CENTER (WVUE) - Firefighters put out a blaze at a church early Wednesday (Jan. 4) morning in the Pumpkin Center area west of Hammond.

Sometime after 3 a.m. responders were on the scene at Trinity Church off of Pumpkin Center Road where they found a fire in the rear of the building.

“The cause was a malfunction in the electrical panel,” said Hammond Fire Chief Daniel Folks. “Unsure if it was due to bad weather or not.”

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

