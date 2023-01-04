BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Electric panel malfunction cause of church fire in Hammond area

Firefighters put out the blaze early Wednesday morning
Sometime after 3 a.m. responders were on the scene at Trinity Church off of Pumpkin Center Road...
Sometime after 3 a.m. responders were on the scene at Trinity Church off of Pumpkin Center Road where they found a fire in the rear of the building.(Hammond Fire Dept.)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUMPKIN CENTER (WVUE) - Firefighters put out a blaze at a church early Wednesday (Jan. 4) morning in the Pumpkin Center area west of Hammond.

Sometime after 3 a.m. responders were on the scene at Trinity Church off of Pumpkin Center Road where they found a fire in the rear of the building.

“The cause was a malfunction in the electrical panel,” said Hammond Fire Chief Daniel Folks. “Unsure if it was due to bad weather or not.”

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
Acadian EMT John Mitchell Crow, 36, was killed early Sunday (Jan. 1) when the ambulance he was...
Acadian EMT killed in foggy crash near Slidell, State Police say

Latest News

Possible tornado damage in Washington Parish
Possible tornado damage in Washington Parish
Quadruple shooting in Hoffman Triangle area heads night of gun
Quadruple shooting in Hoffman Triangle area heads night of gun
Four men shot Tuesday night in Hoffman Triangle area, woman shot on North Broad Street
Four men shot Tuesday night in Hoffman Triangle area, woman shot on North Broad Street
Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana urged fellow Republicans to elect Kevin McCarthy as...
Scalise urges Republicans to elect McCarthy as House Speaker, but three attempts fail