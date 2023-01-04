BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: Bossier bees

By Dave McNamara
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (WVUE) - What started out as a 4-H project some 30 years ago has grown into a massive business for Bossier City’s Billy Hummer.

His bee colonies, buzzing directly under the flight path of B-52s landing at Barksdale Air Force Base, produce 50,000 pounds of honey each year. Fitting, as the honey bee is Louisiana’s official state insect. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

