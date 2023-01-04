BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Jefferson Parish ready for Carnival season with Severn roadwork nearly complete

Reigning monarchs from 11 Jefferson Parish carnival krewes strutted their stuff for the parish...
Reigning monarchs from 11 Jefferson Parish carnival krewes strutted their stuff for the parish council Wednesday (Jan. 4).(WLOX)
By Rob Masson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - As we transition from the holiday season, officials in Jefferson Parish are preparing for Mardi Gras. They say this year’s edition will be bigger than ever, with new road improvements and celebrity monarchs ready to go.

Reigning monarchs from 11 Jefferson Parish carnival krewes strutted their stuff for the parish council Wednesday (Jan. 4).

The Krewe of Mad Hatters will once again roll past Family Gras near Lakeside, 10 days before Fat Tuesday, with a parade featuring 21 musical groups.

This year, work on the Severn Avenue portion of the route is largely completed, but parish officials are looking at more improvements, such as more distinctive markings along bike path curbs.

“We have a punch list of items on Severn which the contractors will come back and fix,” said Jefferson Parish council member Jennifer Van Vrancken.

On Mardi Gras day in Metairie, parade-goers will be able to pay tribute to a 101-year-old World War II veteran who will serve as grand marshal for Elks Krewe of Jeffersonians.

Cyril Nelson served in the Army Air Corps fighter group during World War II.

“Sixteen million people were involved in World War II and there’s only a couple left, and I’m lucky to be one of them,” said Nelson, his emotions welling up.

The Jefferson Parish parade season begins with the Mad Hatters ball this weekend, and the Krewe of Little Rascals parade on Feb. 6.

More: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Metairie parades will start on Bonnabel and end at Clearview again this year. Parish officials say that route is working well and is likely here to stay.

Fox 8′s Meg Gatto and John Snell will be riding in this year’s Mad Hatter parade.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week

Latest News

Carnival season means King Cake
Somebody said you’re not supposed to eat king cake until Jan. 6
From left, Emmy winner Darren Criss and pop star Joey Fatone were announced Tuesday (Dec. 27)...
Krewe of Orpheus announces 2023 Lundi Gras parade monarchs, theme
Coach Willie Fritz coaxed Tulane to its first American Athletic Conference championship on...
Tulane football head coach to ride as Endymion Grand Marshal
The Krewe Jean D'Arc chooses 2023 Honorary Characters
The Krewe Jean D'Arc chooses 2023 Honorary Characters