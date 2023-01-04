Jefferson Parish ready for Carnival season with Severn roadwork nearly complete

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - As we transition from the holiday season, officials in Jefferson Parish are preparing for Mardi Gras. They say this year’s edition will be bigger than ever, with new road improvements and celebrity monarchs ready to go.

Reigning monarchs from 11 Jefferson Parish carnival krewes strutted their stuff for the parish council Wednesday (Jan. 4).

The Krewe of Mad Hatters will once again roll past Family Gras near Lakeside, 10 days before Fat Tuesday, with a parade featuring 21 musical groups.

This year, work on the Severn Avenue portion of the route is largely completed, but parish officials are looking at more improvements, such as more distinctive markings along bike path curbs.

“We have a punch list of items on Severn which the contractors will come back and fix,” said Jefferson Parish council member Jennifer Van Vrancken.

On Mardi Gras day in Metairie, parade-goers will be able to pay tribute to a 101-year-old World War II veteran who will serve as grand marshal for Elks Krewe of Jeffersonians.

Cyril Nelson served in the Army Air Corps fighter group during World War II.

“Sixteen million people were involved in World War II and there’s only a couple left, and I’m lucky to be one of them,” said Nelson, his emotions welling up.

The Jefferson Parish parade season begins with the Mad Hatters ball this weekend, and the Krewe of Little Rascals parade on Feb. 6.

More: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Metairie parades will start on Bonnabel and end at Clearview again this year. Parish officials say that route is working well and is likely here to stay.

Fox 8′s Meg Gatto and John Snell will be riding in this year’s Mad Hatter parade.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.