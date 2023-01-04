BBB Accredited Business
Mass shooting on South Rocheblave Street leaves 5 people wounded, NOPD says

Four male victims were shot Tuesday (Jan. 3) in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, the NOPD said.
Four male victims were shot Tuesday (Jan. 3) in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, the NOPD said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By David Jones
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mass shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood sent five wounded males to the hospital Tuesday evening (Jan. 3), New Orleans police said.

Police have not disclosed the ages or conditions of the victims, who were struck by gunfire around 5:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, near Third Street.

The NOPD said three of the victims were taken for treatment by New Orleans EMS ambulance, while two others arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.


Four male victims were shot Tuesday (Jan. 3) in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, the NOPD said.(Google Maps)

