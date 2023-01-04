Nicondra: More seasonable and pleasant conditions through the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a stormy night and morning with some hail reports and significant wind damage in Varnado, LA in Washington Parish much more pleasant and a bit cooler weather will take over as we close out the week. Temperatures stayed warm behind the line of storms as the actual cold front lagged a bit. Winds stayed westerly through most of the day. We will see a north wind through the overnight and with drier air in place expect temperatures to fall quickly making for a cooler evening. Lows will be in the 40s north of Lake Pontchartrain and low 50s south. Thursday high temperatures will fall closer to long term averages; although, still a bit above with highs in the middle 60s. The next chance for rain comes Sunday. Right now the timing looks a bit later in the day.

