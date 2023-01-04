BBB Accredited Business
NOPD investigating Gert Town homicide

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say a man was found dead behind an abandoned business in Gert Town.

Police responded to the call around 8:52 a.m. and the victim was declared dead around 9:19 a.m. on the scene in the 8000 block of Olive Street off of South Carrollton.

Police say that the man suffered a fatal injury from blunt-force trauma.

No additional information is currently available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

