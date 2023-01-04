Pelicans’ Zion Williamson expected to miss at least 3 weeks with hamstring strain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will be sidelined at least three weeks with a strained right hamstring, the team said Tuesday (Jan. 3).

Williamson sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game in Philadelphia. The Pels faltered without Williamson on the floor, falling to the 76ers, 120-111.

The Pelicans said Williamson underwent medical imaging tests Tuesday in New Orleans to determine the severity of the injury.

“Williamson will be re-evaluated in three weeks,” the team said.

The Pelicans (23-14) have lost their last two games. They host Houston at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

