BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Scalise urges Republicans to elect McCarthy as House Speaker, but three attempts fail

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVUE) - Republicans took control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday (Jan. 3), but were unable after three attempts to elect a new Speaker who would be third in line to the presidency.

As the GOP was consumed by infighting, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) urged colleagues to elect Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to the post. But McCarthy failed to amass enough support on three House floor votes.

“Madam Clerk, I rise to nominate Kevin McCarthy for the position of Speaker of House,” Scalise said. “We won a majority talking about fixing those problems. But we can’t start fixing those problems until we elect Kevin McCarthy as our next Speaker.”

Though Republicans now control Congress’ lower chamber after November’s mid-term elections, it was Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) who repeatedly won more votes than McCarthy, due to a unified Democratic caucus in the House and a split among Republicans that saw nearly 20 of the most conservative party members throwing their support to Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

Congressman Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) nominated Jeffries during the three rounds of voting.

“Today, Madam Clerk, House Democrats are united behind a speaker who will put people over politics,” Aguilar said.

Republicans weeks ago chose Scalise to serve as their Majority Leader, the second-highest position in the House.

But Dillard University political analyst Dr. Robert Collins, who worked on Capitol Hill, says Scalise could face pressure to seek the speakership if it is clear McCarthy can’t win the necessary 218 votes.

“If this goes to several rounds of votes and if it lasts days, then I think a delegation will probably go to Congressman Scalise and say, ‘Look, we don’t have anybody else and so we need an alternative candidate,’” Collins said. “And so I’m not totally convinced that he is completely out of the running.

“It’s a long shot. But you could have a state of gridlock go on so long that he may feel that he has no choice but accept the nomination.”

Collins said he doesn’t recall a comparable opening day of Congress.

“I have never seen anything like this,” Collins said. “To find anything similar to this in the House of Representatives, you would have to go back in history further than the lifetimes of anyone currently alive. So this is a very historic occasion for a Speaker’s vote to go multiple rounds.”

Even if Scalise is not tapped to become House Speaker, Collins said he will have a lot of power as majority leader.

“It’s a very important position, being majority leader, primarily because the majority leader sets the agenda for the majority party,” he said. “The majority leader will be able to determine which bills make it to committee, which bills make it to the House floor, which bills get a vote.”

And Collins said whoever winds up as Speaker will take the job with diminished power.

“What you have right now is high drama going on,” Collins said. “And regardless of what the outcome is, whoever ends up in the Speaker’s chair is going to be a weakened Speaker, and is going to be presiding over a very fractured and unstable House.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
Acadian EMT John Mitchell Crow, 36, was killed early Sunday (Jan. 1) when the ambulance he was...
Acadian EMT killed in foggy crash near Slidell, State Police say
David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast

Latest News

Dennis Perkins
Former deputy Dennis Perkins pleads guilty in high-profile case
Four male victims were shot Tuesday (Jan. 3) in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, the...
Mass shooting on South Rocheblave Street leaves 4 men wounded, NOPD says
Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Monroe store clerk accused of manslaughter after shooting alleged armed robber
David's wife Lacy Scarborough is waiting on updates about the recovery mission.
Wife of helicopter crash victim relieved after bodies recovered