BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

School bus crash sends 15 children to hospital in West Virginia

A school bus crash in West Virginia on Wednesday morning sent 15 children to the hospital,...
A school bus crash in West Virginia on Wednesday morning sent 15 children to the hospital, authorities said.(Source: Gray News/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A school bus crash in West Virginia on Wednesday morning sent 15 children to the hospital, authorities said.

The students were taken to Wheeling Hospital as a precaution after the bus crashed, officials told news outlets.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard told WTRF-TV that there were no serious injuries. The sheriff’s office said the bus went into a ditch, and the students aboard were tossed around.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m., Ohio County Schools spokesman Gabe Wells told The Intelligencer. He said the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the crash and video from the bus will be reviewed.

Ohio County Schools Superintendent Kimberly Miller said the safety of students is the school system’s top priority and she thanked first responders for the care they showed students at the scene.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
Acadian EMT John Mitchell Crow, 36, was killed early Sunday (Jan. 1) when the ambulance he was...
Acadian EMT killed in foggy crash near Slidell, State Police say

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
McCarthy’s bid for speaker to continue; Trump urges support
Storm damage in Varnado may have been caused by tornado
Tornado may have caused overnight damage in Washington Parish
President Joe Biden gives remarks about the prolonged effort to select a House Speaker and...
Biden talks about House Speaker stalemate, infrastructure
Washoe County, Nevada, Sheriff Darin Balaam describes how Jeremy Renner was hit with his own...
Sheriff: Jeremy Renner tried to stop snow plow