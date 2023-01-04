Sunny, cooler temperatures into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dry, sunny weather is in store the rest of this week.

Highs will be in the mid 60s, still slightly above normal. Winds shift from the north, feeling breezy and cool. Temperatures will be chilly waking up in the 30 and 40s by Friday morning. By the weekend we will be in the low 70s as southerly winds return.

Rain will stay out of the forecast until Sunday. A weak weather system will move in bringing showers. Rain will stick around through the start of the week. The weak cold front associated with this system will drop temperatures slightly back into the 60s next week.

