Sunny skies dominate the rest of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What a night of storms across the area but thankfully that is all behind us and sunny skies are set to rule the forecast the rest of the week.

Any rain lingering at the mouth of the river will exit offshore leaving a period of some clouds early this morning. Through the later morning hours expect skies to clear and sun to make its long awaited return. Even though the air mass will be getting drier and better feeling through the day today, it will remain “warmer” with highs in the 70s.

The end of this work week looks absolutely perfect in regards to the weather. Chilly starts will give way to pleasant days. Highs will be in the 60s for Thursday and Friday.

Our next rain chance comes late Sunday as a weak front slides into the area. For now, this doesn’t look to produce any severe weather but some rain showers could round out the upcoming weekend. No big fronts are coming over the next week either.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.