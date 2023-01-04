BBB Accredited Business
Sunny skies dominate the rest of the week

Storms are exiting the region and pleasant, January weather is on the way
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:33 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What a night of storms across the area but thankfully that is all behind us and sunny skies are set to rule the forecast the rest of the week.

Any rain lingering at the mouth of the river will exit offshore leaving a period of some clouds early this morning. Through the later morning hours expect skies to clear and sun to make its long awaited return. Even though the air mass will be getting drier and better feeling through the day today, it will remain “warmer” with highs in the 70s.

The end of this work week looks absolutely perfect in regards to the weather. Chilly starts will give way to pleasant days. Highs will be in the 60s for Thursday and Friday.

Our next rain chance comes late Sunday as a weak front slides into the area. For now, this doesn’t look to produce any severe weather but some rain showers could round out the upcoming weekend. No big fronts are coming over the next week either.

