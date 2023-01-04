Strong winds damage homes in Washington Parish

VARNADO, La. (WVUE) - In the early morning hours of Wednesday (Jan. 4), strong winds pulled down trees and caused damage to homes in the Varnado area of Washington Parish.

Here’s some early morning images of Varnado after strong winds from last night’s storm pulled down trees and caused damage to homes. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/4G07ly9acO — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) January 4, 2023

Officials with the National Weather Service will survey the area on Wednesday to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado.

Varnado mayor Paris Sumerall said that there have only been reports of minor damage to roofs and property.

The EOC is also saying no one was hurt in the storm and they are sending people out this morning to assess damages.

The strong winds managed to topple over some carports and throw around lawn equipment, outdoor furniture, and toys.

