BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

US Sen. Kennedy says he’s not running for La. governor

Sen. John Kennedy (Source: Sen. John Kennedy/Twitter)
Sen. John Kennedy (Source: Sen. John Kennedy/Twitter)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - US Sen. John Kennedy told supporters on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that he is not running for governor of Louisiana.

“I have looked hard into my heart and decided to remain in the Senate and not to run for Governor,” said Kennedy. “Senator and Governor are very different jobs.”

Kennedy added that right now he thinks he can help the state of Louisiana and the nation more in the Senate.

Kennedy thanked his supporters for being there for him during his Senate re-election campaign and that they would be there for him if he had run for governor.

Kennedy was re-elected to his Senate seat in Nov. 2022.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week

Latest News

Reigning monarchs from 11 Jefferson Parish carnival krewes strutted their stuff for the parish...
Jefferson Parish ready for Carnival season with Severn roadwork nearly complete
Over 800,000 pounds of red snapper caught in 2022
Over 800,000 pounds of red snapper caught in 2022
Deputies say that after arresting two male juvenile suspects from New Orleans on foot after...
62 vehicles broken into in Jefferson Parish apartment complex lot; teen brothers, mother arrested
Dottery was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several charges...
Man arrested after allegedly having sex with a minor he met on social media
NOPD investigating Gert Town homicide
Man killed behind abandoned car wash in Gert Town