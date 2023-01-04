Vehicle burglary suspect still at large after pursuit with Jefferson deputy who fired weapon

RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish deputy fired their weapon at a suspect that is still at large early Wednesday (Jan. 4) morning during a vehicle pursuit in River Ridge, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say that after arresting two male juvenile suspects from New Orleans on foot after responding to reports of vehicle burglaries in the 1900 block of Cypress Creek Road, a third suspect entered a vehicle in an attempt to flee from authorities.

The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a deputy while driving and the deputy fired back in response, the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office says that shots fired by the deputy struck the vehicle but it is unknown at this time if the suspect was injured. Deputies say that the suspect avoided capture by taking Earhart Expy. into New Orleans.

Deputies say that 45 vehicles in the area were burglarized.

Anyone with information is asked to call our Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

