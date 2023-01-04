BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Vehicle burglary suspect still at large after pursuit with Jefferson deputy who fired weapon

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish deputy fired their weapon at a suspect that is still at large early Wednesday (Jan. 4) morning during a vehicle pursuit in River Ridge, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say that after arresting two male juvenile suspects from New Orleans on foot after responding to reports of vehicle burglaries in the 1900 block of Cypress Creek Road, a third suspect entered a vehicle in an attempt to flee from authorities.

The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a deputy while driving and the deputy fired back in response, the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office says that shots fired by the deputy struck the vehicle but it is unknown at this time if the suspect was injured. Deputies say that the suspect avoided capture by taking Earhart Expy. into New Orleans.

Deputies say that 45 vehicles in the area were burglarized.

Anyone with information is asked to call our Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
Acadian EMT John Mitchell Crow, 36, was killed early Sunday (Jan. 1) when the ambulance he was...
Acadian EMT killed in foggy crash near Slidell, State Police say

Latest News

Crime tape and police lights graphic.
NOPD investigating homicide on South Carrolton Ave.
Possible tornado damage in Washington Parish
Possible tornado damage in Washington Parish
Vehicle burglary suspect still at large after pursuit with Jefferson deputy who fired weapon
Vehicle burglary suspect still at large after pursuit with Jefferson deputy who fired weapon
Washington Parish possible tornado damage update
Washington Parish possible tornado damage update