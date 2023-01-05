BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach

(PRNewswire)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An 8-foot, 395-pound white shark pinged off Myrtle Beach this week.

OCEARCH, a group that tracks sharks, reported the juvenile male shark named Jekyll Tuesday morning about 50 miles off Myrtle Beach.

8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach
8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach(OCEARCH)

Jekyll is the 87th white shark tagged in the Western North Atlantic.

OCEARCH’s community named the shark in honor of Jekyll Island, Georgia near where he was first tagged on Dec. 9.

You can continue to track the shark’s movements here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash

Latest News

A photo provided to Fox 8 shows multiple car windows smashed in the parking lot near Julia and...
‘Constant’ car break-ins during Saints, Pelicans games have NFL, NBA on notice
Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Monroe store clerk accused of manslaughter after shooting alleged armed robber
'Gas station heroin' being sold as dietary supplement
Concerns growing nationally over ‘gas station heroin’
Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ to be laid to rest Thursday
Crime Scene Graphic
Teen shot dies at local hospital, NOPD says