Bruce: More sunny skies ahead before a Sunday rain chance late weekend

Bruce: Dry through Sunday
Bruce: Dry through Sunday(WVUE)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our January weather could be a whole lot worse. I’ll take sunny skies 60s to 70s daytime and 40s and 50s overnight. This trend will continue into the early weekend before rain chances return Sunday.

A cool start tomorrow morning will give way to a beautiful day. Sunny skies will dominate through the afternoon which will warm us up nicely into the upper 60s. Very little wind, lots of sun and upper 60s for daytime highs.

Little is expected to change into the weekend as more sun is on the way through Saturday. Highs by then should jump back into the 70s but unfortunately the streak of sunshine will end there. Rain chances ramp up for the second half of the weekend on Sunday. As of now, this doesn’t look to be a severe threat which is certainly some good news. Still, expect your Sunday to be wet at times with rain chances at 60%.

No big cold fronts look to be coming through next week.

