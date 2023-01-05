BBB Accredited Business
Bulldogs surprise No. 22 Auburn 76-64 in White’s SEC opener

Auburn guard Zep Jasper (12) and Chris Moore (41) battle for a rebound during the second half...
Auburn guard Zep Jasper (12) and Chris Moore (41) battle for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By CHARLES ODUM
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ga (AP) — Terry Roberts overcame early foul trouble to match his career high with 26 points and Georgia made first-year coach Mike White’s Southeastern Conference debut with the Bulldogs memorable by beating No. 22 Auburn 76-64.

Auburn trailed most of the game despite Johni Broome’s 22 points and 12 rebounds.

The Tigers couldn’t stage a serious late comeback, pulling no closer than eight points in the final 3 minutes.

Kario Oquendo had 17 points for Georgia.

The Bulldogs are enjoying a dramatic turnaround under White after finishing 6-26 overall and last in the SEC at 1-17 last season, leading to the firing of coach Tom Crean.

