BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month

The airline said it will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in...
The airline said it will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February.(Delta Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Delta Air Lines will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February.

The airline said Thursday that by the end of the year it will outfit more than 700 planes with high-speed, satellite-based broadband service from T-Mobile and plans to expand free Wi-Fi to international and Delta Connection flights by the end of 2024.

The service will use equipment from Viasat, a U.S.-based satellite broadband provider.

Many airlines are upgrading Internet access on their planes so passengers can stay connected or stream entertainment on their electronic devices. New York-based JetBlue Airways already provides free Wi-Fi service to passengers, but Delta’s announcement puts it ahead of its largest rivals: American, United and Southwest.

Delta made the announcement during the CES technology trade show in Las Vegas. CEO Ed Bastian said the airline is striving to make connectivity on board planes similar to what travelers experience on the ground.

Customers will need an account in Delta’s SkyMiles frequent-flyer program, which is free to join, to use the Wi-Fi service.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
Kevin McCarthy fails to win House speakership on 7th ballot
The battle for Speaker of the House dragged into a third day as the GOP remains deadlocked on...
Speaker of the House fight puts America's business on hold
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game
President Joe Biden speaks in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He is planning to visit...
Biden toughens border, offers legal path for 30,000 a month
President Joe Biden outlines new plans for the U.S. southern border ahead of a visit to El...
Biden talks new border plans before Mexico visit