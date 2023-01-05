BBB Accredited Business
Family members and friends to say goodbye to comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family members and friends will gather Thursday (Jan. 5) to say goodbye to New Orleans-born comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.

Montrell was shot and killed on December 23 as he sat inside his vehicle in the parking lot of the Barrone Street Rouses location.

He gained popularity for his videos on social media, including the New Orleans “Hood History” series.

Visitation begins at 9 a.m. at the Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home on Canal Street with a funeral to follow at 11 a.m.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Covenant House in Montrell’s name.

