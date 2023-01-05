FOX 8 Defenders: Residents complain of sporadic trash pick-up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some New Orleans residents say they’re fed up after weeks of no trash pick-up from Richard’s Disposal. Others say their pick-up is sporadic and they have no idea when the trash company is coming to their house. The complaints stretch from Algiers to Mid-City, to areas near City Park, the Carrollton neighborhood and the Black Pearl neighborhood near the zoo. Wednesday morning, Mayor Latoya Cantrell apologized to people for the inconvenience.

Carrollton resident Angie Lamoli Sylvestri is fed up.

“This is not right, you know,” Lamoli Sylvestri said.

She continues, “As of today we haven’t had recycling pickup in two weeks so we have missed two pickups.”

Her trash was picked up last week but before that, she said it had been weeks. just sitting in front of her home.

Sarah Partouche worried about her newborn’s stinky diapers.

“It just stays outside and we hope that none of our neighbors complain,” Partouche stated.

Lamoli Sylvestri started logging just how many times Richard’s Disposal didn’t show up or on some occasions, picked up some trash but not everyone’s. The complaints piled up.

“November 3rd I remember until the 30th, I had nine 311 service requests issued,” Lamoli Sylvestri said.

She also started emailing city representatives, councilman Joe Giarrusso and reached out to the FOX 8 Defenders for help. We’ve heard from people all over the city who are having similar problems. Wednesday morning, Mayor Cantrell spoke about the inconsistent pick-ups, even apologizing to residents.

“At the end of the day the residents want the trash picked up, I mean, I get it, I totally understand that,” Cantrell commented.

Cantrell says, following the terms of Richard’s contract with the city, the company has been put on notice about its inadequate service. But Councilman Giarrusso, whose own office has been flooded with calls from angry constituents, feels more needs to be done, now.

Giarrusso explains, “So what we need to do is say hey contractor, you are now on notice that we think you are in violation, this is your time to cure any defects that you may have. All that is legal stuff though Meg, what concerns me is residents just want their trash picked up so if Richards or any other provider cannot do it, then we need to have other providers come in to supplement.”

Lamoli Sylvestry adds, “This needs to be resolved now. We cannot wait for legal filings to take place, we cannot wait until they decide to send someone else three weeks down the road, look at it now.”

Mayor Cantrell says the issues with Richard’s are similar to what the city dealt with, with Metro Disposal. Richard’s has held a contract with the City of New Orleans since 2007. It signed a new one in 2017.

We reached out to the company for comment on this story but have not heard back.

