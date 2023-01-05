BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man charged in Takeoff’s death released on $1 million bond

This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark. The man charged...
This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark. The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond. Court records show Clark was released from the Harris County jail on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.(Houston Police Dept. via AP, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was released from the Harris County jail Tuesday, according to court records.

Clark was arrested Dec. 1 on a murder charge. His attorney, Letitia Quinones, has said Clark has a “valid and meritorious claim for self-defense.”

Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head and back on Nov. 1 as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a bowling center. Houston police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a “lucrative” game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Clark, under conditions of his release, is under house arrest, must wear a GPS tracking device and avoid contact with anyone involved in the shooting investigation.

Clark is scheduled to appear in court again March 9.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler, who police believe is in grave or...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teenager
Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Family members and friends to say goodbye to comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell
Flooding has claimed lives in Sacramento County, California.
Woman found dead in flooded car
Pope Francis sits by the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI St. Peter's Square during a...
Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope